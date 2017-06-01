2017 Leon Panetta Lecture Series: Our Democracy

The third forum in the 2017 Leon Panetta Lecture Series focuses on Our Democracy: Parties, Politics and Governing

Speaking with Secretary Panetta on the topic is Donna Brazile, former chair of the Democratic National Committee; David Gergen, senior political analyst for CNN and former presidential advisor; and William Kristol, founder and editor-at-large for The Weekly Standard and political analyst for ABC News.

This event in the twentieth annual Leon Panetta Lecture Series, The Trump Presidency and the Future of America, took place Monday, May 29th at the Sunset Cultural Center in Carmel.  It aired live on 90.3 KAZU.

Leon Panetta
Leon Panetta Lecture Series
Donna Brazile
David Gergen
William Kristol
Carmel

