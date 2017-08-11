The 5th Annual Mole and Mariachi Festival

Festival Date: September 9, 2017

KAZU is a proud media sponsor of the fifth annual mole and mariachi festival, presented by “Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks.” This year’s event features local chefs preparing and competing in the annual mole competition – as well as music, artisan crafts, beer, traditional dancing, kids activities and more. Proceeds from the festival support educational programs, visitor services and restoration projects. Don’t miss the 5th annual Mole and Mariachi – 11am to 5pm Saturday September 9th- Santa Cruz Mission Adobe State Park – 144 School Street, Downtown Santa Cruz. Information available at www.thatsmypark.org