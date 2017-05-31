91-Year-Old Substitute Teacher Still Going Strong In Nashville

Nashville’s public schools just wrapped up another academic year, one in which administrators say they had a tough time finding substitute teachers. They even raised pay to try to alleviate the shortage.

But one of the school system’s most popular subs has been around for 30 years, and hopes to make it 31 when the new school year starts. Amy Eskind from Here & Now contributor WPLN caught up with “Mr. Frank,” who, at 91, can still command a classroom full of children.

