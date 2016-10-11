After Decades of Work, Central Coast Veterans Cemetery Opens on the Former Fort Ord

By Oct 11, 2016

 

Land where soldiers once trained for war is now a final resting place for those who served. The Central Coast Veterans Cemetery on the former Fort Ord opened Tuesday with a dedication ceremony.   

An audience of local dignitaries, veterans and their families looked on as a  lone trumpeter played taps.  The family of Major William Williams placed two boxes into a columbarium at the new Central Coast Veterans Cemetery. They carried the cremated remains the Major and his wife Anna Maria.

Their ashes are the first to be interred in this seventeen acre complex on the former Fort Ord where Major Williams served.

In the audience, Navy Veteran Mary Estrada said this cemetery provides an opportunity for veterans like her to be buried close to home.

“This is our home and it would be nice to be laid to rest here, so that our daughter can visit us here and not somewhere where we never lived,” said Estrada.

This is an opportunity local veterans have been waiting for since Fort Ord closed more than twenty years ago. 

This first phase of the project includes the columbarium with 5000 niches for ashes. The second phase of the cemetery  will add in ground burial plots on another sixty acres of land.

State Senator Bill Monning helped secure some of the money needed to build this cemetery.  He says when complete it will be the final resting place for 70,000 veterans and their families.

“I think it is important to point out that it is intended to serve from San Luis Obispo County, San Benito, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Monterey.  It’s not just for Monterey. We have about 100,000 veterans in that broader Monterey Bay region,” said Monning.

Nearly 1000 veterans have already been approved for burial here. The initial work on the second phase will begin soon.  

Tags: 
Central Coast Veterans Cemetery
Fort Ord

Related Content

Long Wait Ends As Central Coast Veterans Cemetery Application Process Opens

By Jul 30, 2015
Krista Almanzan

Judith Quinones lays out pictures of her late husband Abel on an ottoman in the living room of her assisted living community.

“This is my favorite one of Abel.  He looks nice.   I just love it,” says Quinones holding a photo of a younger Abel.  It was taken before he rose to the rank of Master Chief in the Navy where he served around the world including in Vietnam. 

Central Coast Veterans Cemetery needs long term community support

By Mar 19, 2015
Krista Almanzan

The military is in Wilma Hall-McKenzie’s blood.   “I’ve been an Army brat all my life.  My dad was in the Army for 30 years, and my husbands were both in the Army,” says Hall-McKenzie.

She first moved to the Central Coast in 1953 when her father was stationed at Fort Ord.  Life as a military daughter, and later a military wife has taken her all over the world, but always brought her back here.

So when her mom died in 2000, then her dad in 2009 and her second husband in 2012, there was really no question as to what to do with their ashes. 