Broadcast: October 29, 2017 at 4pm

What’s a Halloween show without a look at horror, one of America’s favorite fascinations? Rooted in legend and culture, American horror plays on our fears while often providing a distraction from the real sources of anxiety. In this episode of BackStory, the Guys look at the different forms horror has taken in American culture, from witches and slave revolts to haunted houses and movie monsters.