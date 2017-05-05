April Jobs Report: 211,000 Jobs Added, Unemployment At 4.4 Percent

The U.S. economy added 211,000 jobs to nonfarm payrolls in April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says. The number is a sharp rebound from March, when the agency initially said less than 100,000 jobs were created.

Both the unemployment rate, at 4.4 percent, and the number of unemployed persons, at 7.1 million, saw only incremental changes in April.

The results from March are even worse than what was first reported. While the month initially came in at a gain of 98,000 American jobs, the figure has now been revised downward to 79,000. In another revision, the February figure was bumped up to 232,000 from 219,000.

In the jobs report that came out Friday morning, some of the biggest gains came in leisure and hospitality, health care and social assistance, financial activities, and mining.

"Over the year, the unemployment rate has declined by 0.6 percentage point, and the number of unemployed has fallen by 854,000," the Bureau of Labor Statistics says.

