Arson Arrest Made In Bear Fire Investigation

By 15 minutes ago

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office says arson caused the Bear Fire in Boulder Creek.  The same man accused of looting an evacuated home during the fire now faces arson charges.  

During a news conference Friday at the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jim Hart says they arrested Marlon Coy.

The 54-year-old Boulder Creek man allegedly started the fire near 475 Dianes Way after having a dispute with someone at that property.    The home there burned down. 

“Rarely have I seen more reckless actions than those committed by this depraved man. If not for heroic efforts of first responders, he could have easily been facing murder charges today,” says Sheriff Hart.

The Bear Fire started around 10:30pm on Monday, October 16th.  CalFire got it fully contained by Thursday, October 26th. 

It burned 391 acres, destroyed two homes and injured 13 firefighters, one remains in the hospital.  It also destroyed 4 outbuildings, 5 RVs and 17 other vehicles.    

Thomas Bird leaves near where the fire started.  His home is one of 150 that had to be evacuated.  Bird calls the arrest a relief and says this fire is a reminder for people who live in the woods to be prepared.

“We have defensible space, plenty of water supply for the firefighters.  In fact, they ran out of water saving our house, and had to use our supply to finish the jobs,” says Bird.

Marlon Coy faces eight arson charges plus additional charges for the alleged burglary during the fire.  He will appear in court early next week. 

Bear Fire
Boulder Creek
Santa Cruz Mountains
CalFire
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office
Listen Local
Local News

Thursday PM Update: The Bear Fire is no 100% contained at 391 acres.  Firefighters will remain on scene for the next few days.  CalFire asks residents to report any possible signs of smoke.

Firefighters are slowly getting the upper hand on the Bear Fire burning east of Boulder Creek. At 320 acres, it's now 30-percent contained. Some evacuation orders have been lifted, but 300 homes are still threatened. KAZU got a first-hand look at the damage.

CalFire continues fighting a wildfire in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Called the Bear Fire, it's burning in steep terrain that's hard to access. So attacking the fire from the air has been crucial.

Wind has not been a factor in the Bear Fire burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains between Highway 9 and the Lexington Reservoir. 

