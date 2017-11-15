The Band 40th Anniversary of "The Last Waltz:" All Access

Broadcast: November 19, 2017 at 4pm

On Thanksgiving night, November 25, 1976, The Band held a "farewell to the road" concert called "The Last Waltz." Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Muddy Waters, Ronnie Hawkins, Ronnie Wood, Ringo Starr were among the performers who came to honor and play with one of the most beloved bands in rock and roll. Robbie Robertson describes in detail how it evolved from a concert to an event, how he convinced Martin Scorcese to film it and how he never expected it would become what it is today. Over an hour long you'll hear some musical highlights from the concert, along with interviews with Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Garth Hudson, as well as the late Levon Helm and Rick Danko.



