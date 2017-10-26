Bush Twins On Life In The Public Eye

With guest host Jane Clayson.

Presidential daughters and granddaughters Barbara and Jenna Bush join the program to talk about their new book, “Sisters First.”

The book explores the stories behind the headlines, from a childhood in Texas to a young adulthood in the White House — and in the public eye.

This hour will air Thursday at 11 a.m. EST.

Talk about ringside seats to history. Barbara and Jenna Bush were front row, middle. As little girls, their grandfather was president of the United States, the White House their playground. Later, their father was president and their mother First Lady at one of the most difficult times in our history. A privilege, yes. But having people you love as people, in the hot glare of world politics, that’s tough. This hour, On Point: twin tales from the Bush daughters.



Guests:

Jenna Bush Hager, NBC Today Show correspondent and editor-at-large for Southern Living. (@jennabushhager)

Barbara Bush, CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps.



From Tom’s Reading List:

Excerpted from SISTERS FIRST: Stories From Our Wild and Wonderful Life. Copyright © 2017 by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush. Reprinted with permission of Grand Central Publishing. All rights reserved.

