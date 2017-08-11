Festival Dates: July 30 - August 12, 2017

Cabrillo Festival is all about new music for orchestra. This August Maestro Cristian "Cristi" Macelaru steps up to the podium as new Music Director and Conductor! Cristi comes as a rising-star conductor with spectacular musicianship and boundless energy and begins his tenure with premiere-filled programs of new works and fresh re-orchestrations by an esteemed group of composers.This season’s highlights include seven world premieres; eleven composers in residence; a roster of international guest artists, including the return of Evelyn Glennie; and two special composer tributes—one to commemorate Lou Harrison’s centenary, and another honoring John Adams’ 70th birthday. Cristi’s inaugural season reflects his belief that art can and must start conversations about important issues of our time, as well as spark joy and celebrate the human spirit. Tickets for the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music available at: cabrillomusic.org