Explainer: What Iran is looking like as nuclear deal provisions are being carried out

One of the main purposes of the nuclear deal with Iran is to prevent the Islamic Republic from producing nuclear weapons.

The agreement, officially named, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was agreed on July 14 between Iran and China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It was implemented on Jan. 16.

In a nutshell, Iran agrees to allow the international nuclear energy organization, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to monitor and inspect its nuclear facilities to ensure it does not have the resources and ability to produce any nuclear weapons. In return, the United Nations, EU, US and several other countries will lift their sanctions against Iran.

These graphics summarize how Iran has been changing. The IAEA says cuts to Iran's nuclear stockpile and centrifuges have already happened; nuclear plant modifications are being done in phases. Swipe and move the slider left or right to see more details as laid out in the deal.





