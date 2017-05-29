Have you experienced or witnessed hate?

Hate crimes are hard to count. The FBI collects hate crime statistics, but these are often criticized for a variety of reasons. Local police agencies are supposed to report incidents to the FBI, but many do not.

In early 2017, ProPublica launched Documenting Hate, an initiative that brings news organizations together to collect stories of hate across the United States.

Use this form to share your story with PRI and the Documenting Hate project. Your information may be shared with newsrooms or civil rights groups who are using the database, but not with anyone outside the coalition without your permission. Your information will not be shared with police or any law enforcement.





