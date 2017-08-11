KAZU Media Sponsorships Page

KAZU is proud to provide in-kind on-air support for events happening in our broadcast region. We sponsor a variety of arts, culture and civic events that reflect the mission of KAZU's programming and provide enjoyment, service and outreach to our audience.

KAZU’s Media Sponsorship program strives to provide a voice for diverse, thought-provoking ideas, people and experiences within our community. By providing in-kind media sponsorship to local organizations and events, KAZU exposes listeners to a variety of cultural, artistic and community experiences throughout the Monterey Bay Area that entertain, promote discourse and increase participation in our community.

How To Apply

Please contact KAZU to request a media sponsorship by calling 831-582-5298 or emailing Mik Benedek at mbenedek@kazu.org.

KAZU Media Sponsored Events - Upcoming