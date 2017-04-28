KAZU News Wins Four 2016 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

KAZU News earned four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for its work in 2016. Every year the Radio Television Digital News Association honors the best in electronic journalism. These winning entries move on to the national competition.

Continuing Coverage: Soberanes Fire A KAZU Staff effort with reports from Krista Almanzan, Lisa Ledin, Erika Mahoney, Doug McKnight & Dylan Music, plus on air support from hosts Paul Fingerote and Mary Jane Peters.

Hard News: Zen Fire Crew Ready to Protect Tassajara With or Without Help Reporter: Krista Almanzan

Feature Reporting: Salinas Paletero Cart Offers Food for Thought Reporter: Krista Almanzan

Excellence in Writing: Salinas Paletero Cart Offers Food for Thought Reporter: Krista Almanzan

KAZU competes in Region 2 Small Market Radio, which includes similar size stations in California, Guam, Hawaii and Nevada. Since 2007, KAZU has won 21 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.