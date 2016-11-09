Local Election Round-Up

As ballots continue to be counted, you can follow local elections results using the links below.

Here are some local outcomes based on the preliminary numbers.

Democrat Jimmy Panetta has declared victory in the race to replace Congressman Sam Farr. With 70% of the vote, he beat his opponent Republican Casey Lucius.

In the State Senate race for District 17, Democrat Bill Monning will hang on to his seat. With 65% of the vote, he bested Republican Palmer Kain.

Mark Stone will return to Sacramento to represent District 29 in the State Assembly. He won 72% of the vote over his opponent Sierra Roberts

Two Democrats faced off in the State Assembly race for District 30. Anna Caballero edged out Karina Cervantez Alejo. She had hoped to succeed her husband Luis Alejo who termed out of office.

Monterey County voters banned fracking by saying yes to Measure Z. It also adds new restrictions to existing oil production operations in the County.

Measure P in Pacific Grove failed. It would’ve added an admission tax to tickets at the Monterey Bay Aquarium and other ticketed events in the city.

The Monterey Peninsula’s Regional Park District’s Measure E passed. This measure removes the sunset on an annual property tax to support local parks.

Transportation measures appear to have succeeded locally. In Santa Cruz County, Measure D currently has 67% of the vote. Monterey County’s Measure X also have 67% of the vote. Both need to maintain this 2/3 majority to pass.