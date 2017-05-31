Manchester Bomber Bought Most Of Weapon's Parts By Himself, Police Say

In the days before the Manchester Arena attack, Salman Abedi, the man police identified as the bomber, "made most of the purchases of the core components" of the weapon himself and was largely alone as he moved about the town, police say.

"Many of his movements and actions have been carried out alone during the four days from him landing in the country and committing this awful attack," Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson of the North West Counter Terrorism Unit said, referring to Adebi's recent return from a trip to Libya.

"With specialist support we have also have a good understanding of the likely component parts of the bomb and where these came from," Jackson said.

Police are still trying to find a distinctive blue suitcase Abedi was seen carrying as he moved around Manchester's city center and other areas. The suitcase is different from what was used in the attack on an Ariana Grande concert, Jackson said — but he added that people should be cautious of it and contact police if they can help track it down.

"We are especially keen to find out why he kept going back to the Wilmslow Road area and we need to find the blue suitcase which he used during these trips," Jackson said.

Officials have still not ruled out whether Abedi acted as part of a wider network — a crucial question that arose last week, due to the sophisticated and effective nature of the attack, and the timing of his recent visit to Libya.

Last week, a high-ranking Western government official told NPR, "Our assessment is he did not have the skills to build such a bomb, and the conclusion is there is a bomb-maker out there."

Manchester police have made at least 16 arrests in connection to the attack and are still holding 11 men in custody, according to the department's latest updates.

As we've reported, Abedi's father and brothers were also detained in Libya last week.

The new findings are the results of painstaking work, Jackson said, with more than 1,000 officers working on the case and helping to track Abedi through security camera footage, his phone calls, and his interactions with people.

Calling the scale of the investigation "enormous," Jackson said that over 7,000 entries are listed on the counter-terrorism unit's lines of enquiry. Investigators are talking to hundreds of witnesses and looking at "almost 300 pieces of digital equipment, including phones," he said.

"There has been huge progress made over the week and the speed of the inquiry remains the same," Jackson said.

