Messy Day Across Monterey Bay

Dealing with downed trees, flooding and road closures are becoming routine for Monterey Bay Area residents. The power was out for thousands of people when they woke up Friday morning. Many were sent home from work and school.

According to the National Weather Service, winds reached 86 mph Friday morning in Carmel Valley, 71 mph at the Salinas Airport, and 58 mph in Monterey.

A high wind warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The wind has downed trees and power lines throughout the region. At 10:00 a.m. Friday, PG&E reported that more than 70,000 people between Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties were without power. A PG&E spokesperson says the wind took out a substation in Salinas, leaving 26,000 people without power there.

Salinas WIC offices closed Friday due to the storm along with Monterey County Health Department offices on North Main Street, Monterey County Department of Social Services on Main Street, and the Monterey County Government Center on West Alisal. Spreckels Union School District, Washington Union School District and Chualar Union School District are also closed.

If you see downed poles or power lines, call 911 immediately.

Heavy rain is expected to return Monday, with intermittent showers throughout the weekend.

Click here for Monterey County road closures and here for Santa Cruz County road closures.