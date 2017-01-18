Monterey Bay Area Rallies, Marches and Calls For Unity

For many in the Monterey Bay Area, Friday's Inauguration of President-Elect Trump has become a call to action. Rallies, marches and community organizing events will be held throughout region. All will take place rain or shine.

Friday, January 20th

People’s Rally for Unity and Equality

Where: Window on the Bay at Del Monte & Camino El Estero in Monterey

When: 1:00pm to 4:00pm resource fair and 4:00pm rally begins

Organizer: Monterey County Nonviolent Action Committee

Description from Organizer: Join us in a positive rally and help make our community a safe place for immigrants, LGBTQ people, Muslims, people of color, women and anyone else whose human rights and human dignity are threatened. Stand with us to protect women's right to full reproductive health care, workers' right to receive fair wages and to organize unions, and our children's right to a livable world without catastrophic climate change.

In case of rain, event moves indoors.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Church at 490 Aguajito Rd in Carmel-by-the-Sea

When: 3:00 to 4:00pm Networking and Resource Fair

4:00 to 6:00pm Community Speakers and Artists

Friday, January 20th

Hands Around Closter Park, Hands Off Salinas Valley

Where: Closter Park at 401 Towt Street in Salinas

When: 3:30 to 5:30pm rally and organizing

Organizers: The Monterey Bay Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO, Building Healthy Communities East Salinas

Description from Organizer: With so much uncertainty and fear being felt by immigrant communities as President-Elect Trump and his administration prepare to enter the White House, various groups are making an effort to promote unity and organizing at a local level. There will be a number of speakers including Salinas Mayor, Joe Gunther and Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo. In case of heavy rain, event moves indoors to nearby church.

Saturday, January 21st

Women’s March at CSUMB

Where: Main Quad at 5108 Fourth Avenue in Seaside

When: 1:00 to 3:30pm

Organizer: CSUMB Master of Social Work Student Association

Description from Organizer: Hundreds have committed to march at California State University Monterey Bay for justice and equal rights. California State University Monterey Bay Women’s March is one of over 150 happening nationwide and internationally inspired by the Women’s March on Washington.

Saturday, January 21st

Women’s March Santa Cruz

Where: Santa Cruz City Hall to Louden Nelson Center

When: 1:30pm

Description from Organizers: The Women's March is a national movement to unify and empower everyone who stands for human rights, civil liberties, and social justice for all. We gather in community to find healing and strength through tolerance, civility, and compassion. We welcome all people to join us as we unite locally and nationally.