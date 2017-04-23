Nearly 100 Days In, Trump Voter In One Rust Belt County Shares Concerns

This story is part of Kitchen Table Conversations, a series from NPR's National Desk that examines how Americans from all walks of life are moving forward from the presidential election. This is the third post-election visit with Jamie Ruppert, 33, of White Haven, Pa.

Jamie Ruppert, 33, switched parties and voted for Donald Trump in November, and for months has been his enthusiastic supporter.

Nearly 100 days into his presidency, the mother of two — her third baby is due in July — still thinks he was best for the country, but worry has been creeping in. She voted for Trump because he promised to crack down on illegal immigration and create more manufacturing jobs. Those are domestic issues, but foreign news has dominated the headlines lately.

"I just hope we're not biting off more than we can chew here and that we're ready for whatever repercussions might happen," says Ruppert.

Even though she is busy preparing for the baby and caring for her family, Ruppert tries to watch the evening news to keep up with how Trump is doing. She groans at news stories about Trump's tweets and wishes the president would send out fewer missives. She was especially disappointed with Trump's unsupported accusation that former President Barack Obama had his phones tapped before the election.

She also has started to worry about how people see her, as a Trump voter. If his presidency is viewed as a failure, Ruppert is concerned she'll be a laughingstock.

"I'm just hoping that you're not kicking yourself in the arse later because you voted for him and had faith in somebody that, maybe, misled you," Ruppert says.

'Nobody's perfect'

Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign message appealed to her and many others in her Rust Belt community. Empty factories and abandoned coal mines are a constant reminder that Luzerne County's best economic days were in the past.

Trump's promise to bring back manufacturing and fossil fuel jobs really appealed to local voters. Luzerne County, where Ruppert lives, flipped in 2016 from Obama to Trump. Even now, despite the president's low approval numbers, support for Trump on the street in Luzerne County remains strong.

"So far I think he's doing a fabulous job," says Roger Kuenzel of Kingston, Pa. Standing outside the local post office, Kuenzel says he likes Trump's vocal support for the military. And he says it doesn't bother him that the president's first try at repealing Obamacare failed.

Nearby, John Cordora of Luzerne, Pa., praises Trump. "I think his first 100 days is terrific. I think he's doing a good job," he says.

Asked what grade he would give Trump so far, Cordora says, "I'd say I'd give him a B+ and for effort I'd give him an A+," he says. "Every president makes some mistakes. Nobody's perfect."

Ruppert says her grade for Trump's first few months in office is a little less generous: B- or C+.

"I don't think he's been terrible. I mean, he definitely stepped up when the people of Syria kind of needed some help. But did he kind of really bomb at the health care reform? Yeah," Ruppert says.

For people who oppose Trump, even Ruppert's grade may seem high, but these assessments are in line with what one local political science professor has observed.

"I still think there's support for many of the things Trump stands for. Many of the things he's claiming he's going to do, they still see this as coming," says King's College political science professor Beth Admiraal.

She says considering the hope Trump's campaign brought to this depressed part of the country, it'll take something pretty dramatic before Luzerne County supporters turn on Trump.

"They're like hopeful college student parents waiting after a bad midterm grade for a really good grade on the final report," Admiraal says.

And it's still only a few months into Trump's term in office, so that final grade is still a long way off.



LYNN NEARY, HOST:

And are you looking for the president?

(SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE)

SETH MEYERS: Donald Trump has spent a lot of time as president golfing and tweeting.

RANDI KAYE: The president teed it up with professional golfer Rory McIlroy at Trump International.

JEANNE MOOS: Golf Digest called him the golfer in chief.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: President Trump for the birdie.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Those hands can hit a golf ball 285 yards.

NEARY: This week on Out of Bounds, the commander in chief on the links. President Trump is very much at home on a golf course. After all, his name is on 17 of them. Here's NPR's Scott Horsley.

SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: Whatever historians ultimately write on his presidential scorecard, Donald Trump may be the best golfer ever to occupy the Oval Office.

JAIME DIAZ: He's won club championships. Of course, they've all been at his club which, you know, is sometimes fodder for jokes.

HORSLEY: Jaime Diaz is a senior writer at Golf Digest who's played with Trump on a couple of occasions. He says the president golfs the way he governs, largely by instinct. But his swing is not as reckless as it might appear.

DIAZ: He has this sort of bombastic image obviously, well-earned. And you'd expect someone who probably has kind of a show-offy (ph), ego-driven kind of game. But in fact, it's a game of control, I would say.

HORSLEY: At age 70, Trump typically shoots in the 70s or low 80s. John F. Kennedy was probably the second-best golfing president, though he didn't play much in public. Kennedy tried to distance himself from his golf-crazy predecessor Dwight Eisenhower. Historian Mike Trostel of the U.S. Golf Association says the first time Kennedy walked into the Oval Office, he was surprised to find cleat marks on the battered hardwood floor.

MIKE TROSTEL: President Eisenhower would pace back and forth with his golf spikes on before he went out to the putting green to chip and putt a little bit in the morning.

HORSLEY: Nowadays, that hardwood floor is covered. And that's not the only way modern presidents try to sweep their golfing habits under the rug. While Trump spends hours at his own golf courses, aides rarely reveal who he's playing with or even confirm that he's playing at all. Trump often criticized former President Obama's time on the links, though he recently told a group of lawmakers that's because Obama didn't use the time transactionally.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: Well, I always said about President Obama - it's great to play golf, but play golf with heads of countries and, by the way, people like yourself when you're looking for votes. Don't play with your friends that you play with every week.

HORSLEY: Trump recently bonded with Japan's prime minister over a round of golf, and he tried to sell an Obamacare replacement bill between holes to Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RAND PAUL: We had a great day with the president today. We did talk about some health care reform. I think the sides are getting closer and closer together.

HORSLEY: Lyndon Johnson also used the golf course as one more venue for arm-twisting, whereas Obama rarely talked politics during a round - except maybe that one time he played with former House Speaker John Boehner. Historian Trostel says for more than a century, nearly all presidents have spent time on the golf course, each with his own style. George H.W. Bush raced around the course in less than two hours. A round with Bill Clinton could drag on half the day. By far the most prolific presidential golfer was Woodrow Wilson, who played nearly every day but Sunday, some 1,600 rounds in all, including all through World War I.

TROSTEL: In the wintertime, he had the Secret Service agents paint golf balls red so he could practice in the snow.

HORSLEY: For today's presidents, the golf course is loaded with political sand traps - accusations that they're slacking off or isolating themselves in a ritzy country club. But Golf Digest Jaime Diaz suspects there are real payoffs, too - an opportunity to relax and clear one's head and, for Trump, a chance to hit the pause button on the constant self-promotion.

DIAZ: I didn't sense he needed to tell you how good he was when he played golf. I think he was confident about it, and he just let his actions speak for themselves. So in some ways, that might be his best self out on the golf course.

HORSLEY: Plaques at his golf clubs say Trump has even hit a couple of holes in one, and that's not counting his longshot drive for the White House. Scott Horsley, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.