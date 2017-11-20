NYT Food Writers Share Tips On Thanksgiving Dinner

Sam Sifton and Melissa Clark of the New York Times join the program to share recipes and talk about how to make a great Thanksgiving feast.

Guests:

Sam Sifton, food editor of The New York Times. (@samsifton)

Melissa Clark, food writer for The New York Times and author of “Dinner In An Instant.” (@MelissaClark)

Thanksgiving is upon us – a time to gather with family and friends, be thankful – and eat, of course. You might already be fretting about how best to cook the turkey, or how to accommodate your six vegetarian cousins. Sam Sifton and Melissa Clark, of the New York Times Food section, have got you covered. They cooked a full Thanksgiving dinner in one day, and have been prepping recipes for weeks. This hour, On Point: New York Times food writers share their tips on Thanksgiving.



From Jane’s Eating List:

New York Times recipes:

Sweet potato and gruyere gratin — “This rich, cheese-laden gratin is a more savory take on the usual Thanksgiving sweet potato casserole, with sage and rosemary giving it an herbal bite. If you’d like to make it partway ahead, you can peel and slice the potatoes the day before; store in a sealable plastic bag in the fridge. You can also simmer the cream mixture (don’t add eggs) and grate the cheese the day before as well, storing them covered in the refrigerator.”

Smoky braised kale with tomato — “This is a hack of a preparation the chef Travis Lett used at his restaurant Gjelina in Venice, Calif., as a pairing for a half-roasted chicken. With its deeply caramelized base of tomato paste and smoked paprika, the kale melts into velvety excellence that can stand on its own with a pile of rice or a baked potato. But it really shines brightly as a supporting player in a feast of poultry, pork or beef. Do two onions seem too many for you? Use one. This is a recipe really to make your own.”

