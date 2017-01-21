PHOTOS: From DC to New York, Chicago to LA, nearly 2 million rally for women

Organizers of the DC March on Washington expected a couple hundred thousand people would turn out for the women's rights, anti-Donald Trump protest the day after his inauguration. Instead, they got 500,000.

The story was the same across the country. 250,000 people in Chicago. 175,000 in Boston. 750,000 in Los Angeles. 100,000 in the Twin Cities. All told, some two million people took to the streets to advance the cause of women — equality, opportunity and inclusion.

By all accounts, the protests were peaceful and jovial, drawing celebrities and politicians, as well as hundreds of thousands of average Americans.

These are photos from Saturday's festivities.

