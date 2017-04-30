President Trump's First 100 Days, In Photos

When Donald Trump was inaugurated as president, he started forcefully laying out a plan for his first 100 days that included full repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, suspension of immigration from certain "terror-prone regions" and the lifting of "roadblocks" to let "infrastructure projects like the Keystone Pipeline move forward."

"I've asked my transition team to develop a list of executive actions we can take on Day 1 to restore our laws and bring back our jobs," Trump said in November. "It's about time."

The administration touted higher numbers of laws signed into effect and executive orders than previous administrations, and it successfully appointed a Supreme Court justice to fill Antonin Scalia's vacant seat. However, Trump struggled through challenges to several of his cabinet appointees, questions about his personal conflicts of interest, several stumbles from his press secretary, and an ongoing investigation into Russia's potential interference in the November election.

Republicans hoped he would bring unity to the party, but even with a majority in Congress, they narrowly managed to delay a government shutdown on Friday, and only until May 5.

"I think the president is learning that the all-powerful position of the presidency is not the end-all," said Rep. Joe Crowley, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.

As the 100 day marker passes this weekend, here is a look at some of the major events that have transpired in the White House and on Capitol Hill.



Gabriella Demczuk is a freelance photojournalist based in Washington, D.C. She covers politics for the New York Times, CNN and NPR.

