President's Day Storm Causes Flooding, Power Outages

By Erika Mahoney 15 minutes ago
  • Residents clear a downed tree in Jacks Peak outside of Carmel.
    Brandt Bates

Widespread rain across the Monterey Bay Area Monday downed more trees and caused more flooding and power outages. 

As of Tuesday morning, over 18,300 people across the Central Coast are still without power. In Monterey County, over 7,600 people are in the dark with outages predominately in Salinas, Carmel and Pacific Grove. In Santa Cruz County, the outages are predominately in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Aptos and Felton. 

Evacuation orders have been lifted for Bolsa Knolls and Carmel Valley.

According to Caltrans District 5, all lanes of Highway 17 are now open at Vine Hill Road. The major landslide there has been cleared.

For more Santa Cruz County road closures, click here. For Monterey County, click here.  

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a 40 percent chance of rain Tuesday with showers likely returning Saturday.

