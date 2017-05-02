This queer Filipina chef went viral for her response to Ivanka Trump

It was Friday. It was dinner time. James Beard-nominated chef Angela Dimayuga was in the kitchen in New York.

Her phone buzzed to notify her of a new message. The Instagram message was from a writer who had admired the chef and businesswoman's "pioneering work in the culinary field," and wanted to write profile of Dimayuga for "a nonpolitical platform of empowerment for modern women."

That platform? IvankaTrump.com.

"I couldn't really react because we're in the middle of a really busy service. But I just couldn't believe it,” Dimayuga says.

Dimayuga is a Filipina American chef at a Chinese-fusion restaurant. She took part in January's Women's March on Washington. She opposes much of President Donald Trump’s political platform, like the visa and travel ban for people from certain mostly Muslim countries, and efforts to defund Planned Parenthood. To Dimayuga, Ivanka Trump isn’t just the president's daughter, her position in the West Wing and status makes her a key member of his administration.

Dimayuga didn't need to think hard about what to do.

She made her response public on instagram, and the post went viral.

But the focus was on the rejection of Ivanka Trump, not on the deeper reasons why. "This click bait thing that happened," Dimayuga explains. "This tagline of a queer chef from Mission Chinese saying this to Ivanka Trump."

The headlines didn't capture her story, she says — a story she thinks shows how much immigrants have enriched US culture and brightned its future.

Dimayuga's Filipino parents worked corporate jobs to send their six kids to private school. They always made time for food, and tied it closely to the idea of family.

That environment fostered her open mind about food. She often borrows from different cuisines and fuses ideas together. She’s even come to terms with belonging to a category called "fusion,” because she's realized that’s what American food is at it's core. And she's happy to spead the word.

"I think what I see is that people are looking for ambassadors and appointing them. And I feel like in a way I've been appointed," Dimayuga says.

The morning Dimayuga saw that her message was going viral, she noticed a new Instagram follower, Ivanka Trump.

"Who she follows on Instagram ... it’s a lot of people that I follow, people that I find interesting, people in fashion and design. People in the artist community." That complexified things a little, but not enough to encourage her to change her mind.

Because, as a member of that community, Dimayuga says she doesn’t think Ivanka Trump or her family are doing what’s best for it.

