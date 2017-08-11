Festival Dates: July 5 - September 3, 2017

The nationally acclaimed Santa Cruz Shakespeare theater company has announced its 2017 season. This year’s program includes Shakespeare’s, "Measure for Measure" and "The Two Gentlemen of Verona" plus Alfred Hitchcock’s Thriller, "The 39 Steps". It is a line-up of surprise, suspense and seduction. The season kicks off July 5th and runs through September 3rd. Performances are outdoors in the Grove at De Laveaga Park in Santa Cruz. Season schedule and tickets at santacruzshakespear.org.



