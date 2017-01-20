Santa Cruz Strikes on Inauguration Day

By Erika Mahoney 11 minutes ago
  • Esteban Adame, right, marched in the UCSC walkout. His parents are undocumented.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Esteban Adame, right, marched in the UCSC walkout. His parents are undocumented.
    Erika Mahoney
  • A group of UCSC students begins their march to the Clock Tower in downtown Santa Cruz.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    A group of UCSC students begins their march to the Clock Tower in downtown Santa Cruz.
    Erika Mahoney
  • The group stops to read what they call, "The People's Inauguration" - a document they created, listing student ideas about what they hope to see in the future.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    The group stops to read what they call, "The People's Inauguration" - a document they created, listing student ideas about what they hope to see in the future.

President Trump’s Inauguration sent protesters into the streets in Santa Cruz.   

At the University of California, Santa Cruz, protesters marched through campus on their way to the Clock Tower downtown.

Senior Esteban Adame marched and chanted along as the group shouted, “Out of your dorms and into the streets.” Adame was wearing a blue ‘Bernie 2016’ T-shirt. He says his parents inspired him to participate.

“They’re both undocumented. They’re hardworking people and they deserve to be represented in our American society,” says Adame.

He said it felt good when the next chant was, “Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here.”

UC Santa Cruz Literature Professor Sean Keilen took up the tail end of the march.  

“What you see this group of people doing is trying to convert their anger, sometimes justifiable anger, into something productive, something creative that leads to new relationships with other people, including people that don’t see the world they do,” Professor Keilen said.

This march marked the beginning of a day-long strike. Following the walkout and rally, social justice workshops were held throughout Santa Cruz.

At 5 p.m. Friday, there is an assembly about organizing future action at Louden Nelson Community Center.

Tags: 
President Donald Trump
Inauguration
Protest
Santa Cruz