Santa Cruz Strikes on Inauguration Day

President Trump’s Inauguration sent protesters into the streets in Santa Cruz.

At the University of California, Santa Cruz, protesters marched through campus on their way to the Clock Tower downtown.

Senior Esteban Adame marched and chanted along as the group shouted, “Out of your dorms and into the streets.” Adame was wearing a blue ‘Bernie 2016’ T-shirt. He says his parents inspired him to participate.

“They’re both undocumented. They’re hardworking people and they deserve to be represented in our American society,” says Adame.

He said it felt good when the next chant was, “Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here.”

UC Santa Cruz Literature Professor Sean Keilen took up the tail end of the march.

“What you see this group of people doing is trying to convert their anger, sometimes justifiable anger, into something productive, something creative that leads to new relationships with other people, including people that don’t see the world they do,” Professor Keilen said.

This march marked the beginning of a day-long strike. Following the walkout and rally, social justice workshops were held throughout Santa Cruz.

At 5 p.m. Friday, there is an assembly about organizing future action at Louden Nelson Community Center.