Tandy Beal & Company Presents: Joy!

Joy! a new holiday spectacular featuring circus performers, dance and live music is a dazzling extravaganza for the whole family. This magical madcap holiday show is set to the Candy Land-flavored live music of award-winning a cappella group SoVoSo and features world-class circus, dancers and acrobats, including Cirque du Soleil soloists Jeff Raz and Diane Wasnak. At the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium November 24-26th and at the Hammer Theatre in San Jose December 1st - 3rd. Produced by Tandy Beal and Company. Tickets at tandybeal.com/joy.