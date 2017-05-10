Trump fired Comey: Cue the hilarious cartoons worldwide

Many American cartoonists have compared President Donald Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey to Richard Nixon's "Saturday Night Massacre" in 1973 — when Nixon terminated a special prosecutor looking into Watergate.
Cartoonists outside the US are taking the opportunity to riff on the hidden hand of Russia in US politics, and some familiar Trumpisms — like the reality TV star's penchant for declaring, "You're fired!"
Here are some of the images circulating the globe right now:
From cartoonist Rod Emmerson in New Zealand:
And Christian Durando in Italy:
Canada's Michael de Adder drew this one ...
... and fellow Canadian Dawn Mockler shared this:
Things were black and white to Osama Hajjaj of Jordan:
Miguel Cordova of Peru put Trump's name on a plunger:
And Martin Sutovec of Slovakia got sinister:
