Trump fired Comey: Cue the hilarious cartoons worldwide

Many American cartoonists have compared President Donald Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey to Richard Nixon's "Saturday Night Massacre" in 1973 — when Nixon terminated a special prosecutor looking into Watergate.

Cartoonists outside the US are taking the opportunity to riff on the hidden hand of Russia in US politics, and some familiar Trumpisms — like the reality TV star's penchant for declaring, "You're fired!"

Here are some of the images circulating the globe right now:

From cartoonist Rod Emmerson in New Zealand:



And Christian Durando in Italy:



Canada's Michael de Adder drew this one ...



... and fellow Canadian Dawn Mockler shared this:



Things were black and white to Osama Hajjaj of Jordan:

Miguel Cordova of Peru put Trump's name on a plunger:



And Martin Sutovec of Slovakia got sinister:







