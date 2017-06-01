Watch live: Trump announces decision on the Paris climate agreement

Donald Trump faced last minute pressure from business tycoons, foreign allies and from inside his own White House not to pull out of the Paris accord on curbing climate emissions Thursday, as the world awaited the US president's imminent decision.

Trump will announce his verdict on America's participation in the 196-party accord during a keenly awaited televised address from the White House Rose Garden at 3 p.m. EST.

Ever the showman, the 70-year-old gave his decision a reality-TV-style tease, refusing to indicate his preference either way and coyly telling reporters "you're gonna find out very soon."

Leaks from inside the White House suggested Trump has decided to pull out of the 2015 Paris Agreement, a move that would seriously hamper efforts to cut emissions and limit global temperature increases.

The United States is the world's second largest emitter of greenhouse gases, after China.

But White House officials also voiced caution, saying the famously unpredictable president could yet decide to delay departure by years or merely review America's domestic emissions targets.

Meeting those targets largely depends on the actions of US states and businesses, rather than the federal government in Washington.

Opponents of withdrawal — said to include Trump's own daughter Ivanka — have warned that America's reputation and its leadership role on the world stage are also at stake, as well as the environment.

Nicaragua and Syria are the only countries not party to the Paris accord, the former seeing it as not ambitious enough and the latter being racked by a brutal civil war.





