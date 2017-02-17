Watch Live: Trump Speaks At Boeing Plant In South Carolina

More than two months after he publicly criticized Boeing over the costs of a new Air Force One, President Trump is visiting one of the aircraft company's newest facilities: a plant in North Charleston, S.C., where the company will unveil a new version of its 787 Dreamliner.

The president is speaking nearly 24 hours after delivering a wide-ranging news conference in which he discussed, among other topics, U.S. relations with Russia; the resignation of Michael Flynn as his national security adviser; his legally contested travel ban; and a new executive action on immigration.

We'll update this page with news from Friday's event.

Boeing also produces the 787 at its final assembly plant in Everett, Wash.; the company says its South Carolina facility builds all three versions of the jetliner — the 787-8, 787-9, and the 787-10, which the company says is "newest and longest member of the family."

Since his November election win, Trump has had a complex relationship with Boeing:

In early December, Trump threatened to cancel an order for a new Air Force One, saying that Boeing's price "is totally out of control."

In January, Boeing was a corporate sponsor of Trump's inauguration, even as it was announcing buyouts and layoffs.

This week, it emerged that the president allowed Boeing's CEO to listen in on calls to the general responsible for the F-35 fighter jet — which is made by Lockheed Martin.

Trump's visit to Boeing's plant comes after the company's employees in South Carolina voted against unionizing at their plant, rejecting an offer to join the International Association of Machinists on Wednesday.

The president is visiting South Carolina one day after the state's now-former Rep. Mick Mulvaney was confirmed as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

