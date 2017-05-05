Watch live: US governors discuss the opioid crisis

/* =Kaltura Video Player -------------------------------------------------------------- */ .kaltura-player-container-absolute { position: absolute; top: 4px; left: 4px; right: 4px; bottom: 4px; } .kaltura-player-container { position: relative; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; padding-top: 57% }

Opioid overdoses claim the lives of 91 Americans every day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a Forum event at Harvard University on Friday, four former governors will offer candid insights into how government policy can help, exploring what works and what doesn’t. They will speak about experiences within their own states, as well the broader national epidemic.

Topics will include prescription drug monitoring programs; treatment vouchers; naloxone use; and crackdowns on illegal supply streams. The governors also will discuss the goals of the 21st Century Cures Act to fight the epidemic and the role of the Trump administration’s opioid task force.

Moderator

Craig LeMoult

Reporter, WGBH News

Expert Participants

Steven L. Beshear

Governor of Kentucky (2007-2015) and Menschel Senior Fellow at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Linda Lingle

Governor of Hawaii (2002-2010)

Ted Strickland

Governor of Ohio (2007-2011)

Jay Nixon

Governor of Missouri (2009-2017)





