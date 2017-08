Festival Date: August 8, 2017. KAZU is proud to be a media sponsor of Kuumbwa Jazz, presenting Youssou N’Dour. One of Africa’s most beloved voices, N’Dour is a Grammy-winning world music icon - combining traditional Senegalese music with a blend genres from around the globe – known for his crossover collaborations with Peter Gabriel, Paul Simon and others. Tuesday, August 8th at the Rio Theatre. Information and tickets at kuumbwajazz.org